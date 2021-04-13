KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Match Today: Will Andre Russell return to form against Mumbai Indians?

KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders are set to square-off against nemesis Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR had a terrific start to their campaign as they defeated SRH in their previous encounter. However, MI will pose real challenge for KKR as the defending champions would be desperate to register their first win of the season after losing the season opener to RCB. Eventually, it will all boil down to battle of wits between two heavy-weight teams in tonight's game.