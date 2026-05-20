KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: In-form Kolkata fight for survival vs Mumbai banana peel with only pride to fight for
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR remain in the hunt for the playoffs but need to win both their games and hope RR lose their sole remaining fixture. MI are already out, and have been busy causing chaos in the playoff race lately.
KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: When KKR fell to MI in each team's opening fixture nearly two months ago, things began to look very different: KKR struggled to get wins on the board, and that was a rare brief moment of joy in an otherwise miserable season for the five-time champions. Now, with six games to go in the IPL 2026 league stages, things are very different – KKR's late charge leaves them with a chance at making it to the playoffs, while MI are out of it entirely. ...Read More
KKR would have been hoping for an RR loss last night, and now rely on RR losing their last game of the season against their very same opponents tonight, plus LSG doing them a favour against ailing Punjab on Friday as well. With a theoretical maximum of 15 points if they win both their games, KKR are certainly not out of it, and know all they can do is win tonight and put pressure on the teams above them.
For MI, a horrendous season has seen some late positives with two wins in their last three games, including a tight heartbreaking loss to RCB. This has been another season to write off for a team that remains trophyless since 2020, but the plans for the future have begun as MI try out a variety of bench options to see if they can unearth something.
But within some alleged dressing room drama including captain Hardik Pandya seemingly on the outs, it has been the experience of Rohit Sharma at the top that has guided them more than anything. A win over Punjab in their latest game will give the members of that night's XI some confidence, and they know they can cause more chaos late into the season and rescue some of their own blushes by ending on a winning note in these last few games. Momentum can be everything in the IPL, even across seasons.
KKR know that's true. With four wins in their last five games, KKR have been impressive with Finn Allen and their spinners clicking into form: they would have been in an even stronger position if they held onto their chances against Virat Kohli during his century performance in Raipur last week. With Allen batting the way he is at the top of the order, KKR are a team nobody wants to run into in the playoffs. Particularly that group of RR, Punjab, CSK, and to an extent Delhi will be hoping MI pull off a result tonight, makeshift as they are.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 20 May 2026 04:30:15 pm
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
KKR vs MI LIVE Score: Into the lat five days of the IPL regular season, and the lines are becoming celarer. RR remain the only team in the playoff hunt with their fate in their own hands, but that doesn't mean a team like KKR are not interested. With two matches at the Eden Gardens coming up against two teams with subpar seasons this year, the Knights will be eager to do their business and put the pressure onto the teams above them. But a team with nothing to fight for are often the most dangerous – and that is exactly where MI find themselves.