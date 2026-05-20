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KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: In-form Kolkata fight for survival vs Mumbai banana peel with only pride to fight for

By Kartikay Dutta
May 20, 2026 04:30:24 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR remain in the hunt for the playoffs but need to win both their games and hope RR lose their sole remaining fixture. MI are already out, and have been busy causing chaos in the playoff race lately.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR stay in with a chance to reach the playoffs.(REUTERS)

KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: When KKR fell to MI in each team's opening fixture nearly two months ago, things began to look very different: KKR struggled to get wins on the board, and that was a rare brief moment of joy in an otherwise miserable season for the five-time champions. Now, with six games to go in the IPL 2026 league stages, things are very different – KKR's late charge leaves them with a chance at making it to the playoffs, while MI are out of it entirely. ...Read More

 

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  • Wed, 20 May 2026 04:30:15 pm

    KKR vs MI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    KKR vs MI LIVE Score: Into the lat five days of the IPL regular season, and the lines are becoming celarer. RR remain the only team in the playoff hunt with their fate in their own hands, but that doesn't mean a team like KKR are not interested. With two matches at the Eden Gardens coming up against two teams with subpar seasons this year, the Knights will be eager to do their business and put the pressure onto the teams above them. But a team with nothing to fight for are often the most dangerous – and that is exactly where MI find themselves.

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