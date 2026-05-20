KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: In-form Kolkata fight for survival vs Mumbai banana peel with only pride to fight for

KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: When KKR fell to MI in each team's opening fixture nearly two months ago, things began to look very different: KKR struggled to get wins on the board, and that was a rare brief moment of joy in an otherwise miserable season for the five-time champions. Now, with six games to go in the IPL 2026 league stages, things are very different – KKR's late charge leaves them with a chance at making it to the playoffs, while MI are out of it entirely. ...Read More

KKR would have been hoping for an RR loss last night, and now rely on RR losing their last game of the season against their very same opponents tonight, plus LSG doing them a favour against ailing Punjab on Friday as well. With a theoretical maximum of 15 points if they win both their games, KKR are certainly not out of it, and know all they can do is win tonight and put pressure on the teams above them.

For MI, a horrendous season has seen some late positives with two wins in their last three games, including a tight heartbreaking loss to RCB. This has been another season to write off for a team that remains trophyless since 2020, but the plans for the future have begun as MI try out a variety of bench options to see if they can unearth something.

But within some alleged dressing room drama including captain Hardik Pandya seemingly on the outs, it has been the experience of Rohit Sharma at the top that has guided them more than anything. A win over Punjab in their latest game will give the members of that night's XI some confidence, and they know they can cause more chaos late into the season and rescue some of their own blushes by ending on a winning note in these last few games. Momentum can be everything in the IPL, even across seasons.

KKR know that's true. With four wins in their last five games, KKR have been impressive with Finn Allen and their spinners clicking into form: they would have been in an even stronger position if they held onto their chances against Virat Kohli during his century performance in Raipur last week. With Allen batting the way he is at the top of the order, KKR are a team nobody wants to run into in the playoffs. Particularly that group of RR, Punjab, CSK, and to an extent Delhi will be hoping MI pull off a result tonight, makeshift as they are.