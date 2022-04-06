KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's struggling 5-time champions look to bounce back against buoyant KKR
- KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai will be hoping for improvements in their bowling attack as they chase their first win of the season. Follow live score and updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians here.
KKR vs MI, 2022 IPL Score: Mumbai Indians have looked like anything but the Indian Premier League's most successful team of all time this season, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face Kolkata Knight Riders, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets. Mumbai's bowling attack has been found wanting the most in their two defeats and, having stuck to the same players for the first two games, we may see some changes being brought in that department for this game.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 05:44 PM
IPL Live Score: Will we get a glimpse of Jackson the big-hitter
Sheldon Jackson has been earning rave reviews for his extraordinary wicketkeeping skills, although that may not have come as too much of a surprise for those who have been keeping an eye on the Indian domestic circuit. Such fans would also know that Jackson has been a run-machine for a long time and KKR head coach Brendon McCullum, who knows a thing or two about big-hitting, said that Jackson's hitting ability is second only to Russell. We are guaranteed to see some quick work from Jackson in front of the stumps and the KKR fans would surely be hoping that he does the same in front of them as well.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 05:41 PM
KKR vs MI: The Dre Russ danger
Russell took some time to take off against PBKS but once he did, there was no looking back. The big Jamaican smashed an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls, hitting as many as 8 sixes and just two fours. Mumbai's bowling attack is lacking confidence but one can expect Bumrah and Mills to be difficult prospects to go after. It will be interesting to see how Russell goes about his business today in the death overs.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 05:34 PM
KKR vs MI Live Score: Head-to-head
MI have dominated this fixture. In the 29 times that they have faced each other, MI have won a whopping 22 times and KKR only 7. One of those wins for KKR, however, came quite spectacularly in the previous game between the two sides which was the Eliminator of the season. KKR, who were floundering in the bottom half of the table before the start of the second half of the season in the UAE, beat MI by 7 wickets to continue their hot run. They eventually lost to CSK in the final and were denied a third IPL title.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 05:15 PM
IPL 2022 Live KKR vs MI: The two matches in Pune so far
It seems Pune is bucking the general trend of being advantageous to the chasing side. Dew hasn't played too much of a role and the two matches played this season thus far has ended in wins for the team batting first. Despite this, don't be surprised if the captain winning the toss elects to bowl first anyhow.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 04:58 PM
KKR vs MI IPL Live score: Cummins returns
It is April 6 and if you remember Cricket Australia's words, you would also realise that the contracted Australian players can play for their IPL squads from today. This means that Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins can play for KKR. It remains to be seen who he will replace though, KKR's bowling attack has been absolutely purring.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 04:47 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: MI's two losses
A feature of MI's two losses have been their bowling simply being unable to restrict the opposition. While in the first match, it was spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams being unable to restrict the DC batters, in the second Basil Thampi, who took three wickets in the first, was sent to all corners of the park by Jos Buttler. Buttler eventually went on to score a century and while MI pulled things back in the later half of the innings, they were left with too much to chase.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 04:35 PM
KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Today we have two former champions who seem to be on two ends of the form spectrum. KKR come into the match having won both their previous fixtures while MI have lost both. While KKR's bowling attack, led by veterans Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee, seems to be breathing fire at the moment, MI have been undone by teams hooking and pulling and smashing their predominantly young bowlers all over the park. While all this could be put down to MI's tendency to get off to slow starts before running through the tournament like hot knife through butter, the fact remains that a defeat here could make things very tricky indeed for the five-time champions.