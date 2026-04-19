KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Kolkata running out of belief, face Sooryavanshi and RR gunning for top of table

KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The matches keep coming thick and fast for a Kolkata Knight Riders team that has been historically poor in the Indian Premier League. Less than 40 hours on from when they slid to a fifth loss in a winless six IPL 2026 games, they are back in action at the Eden Gardens as a team that looks short on ideas and bereft of confidence. No time for a mental reset or a break to try and find some rhythm – back at it immediately, and this time against the Rajasthan Royals, a team that have looked like a total powerhouse this season. ...Read More

RR do enter this match after a chafing loss against SRH, where they were down 9/5 in the blink of an eye. But RR will know that match was an aberration and an error they were due – the quality and form of their team is such that a bounceback is expected, and KKR can't expect lightning to strike twice in terms of early wickets.

RR’s effort will be headlined by their supernova opening combination, who will be hungry to respond after their respective failures in the previous game. The batting is there, but there are some questions to answer regarding their depth – can Jadeja and Archer at 7 and 8 provide the late power that is needed in terms of a long batting unit for an IPL team?

KKR’s problems are almost endless – but they do have a potential boost with Matheesha Pathirana reportedly ready to come in for the team. KKR’s fast bowling will have that little bit of extra quality, and the spinners did look in better touch in the last couple of games – if they bowling can begin to be effective and pull things in their favour, opportunity could be ripe for an underconfident and incredibly out of form batting unit to gradually play themselves into form and try to rescue the season.