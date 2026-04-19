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KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Kolkata running out of belief, face Sooryavanshi and RR gunning for top of table

By Kartikay Dutta
Apr 19, 2026 01:31:08 pm IST

KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: It has been an absolutely torrid tournament for KKR thus far, winless in six matches. They are desperate for a positive result, but face a powerhouse RR team.

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KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi practices in the nets ahead of RR's match against KKR.(PTI)

KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The matches keep coming thick and fast for a Kolkata Knight Riders team that has been historically poor in the Indian Premier League. Less than 40 hours on from when they slid to a fifth loss in a winless six IPL 2026 games, they are back in action at the Eden Gardens as a team that looks short on ideas and bereft of confidence. No time for a mental reset or a break to try and find some rhythm – back at it immediately, and this time against the Rajasthan Royals, a team that have looked like a total powerhouse this season. ...Read More

 

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  • Sun, 19 Apr 2026 01:30:07 pm

    KKR VS RR LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    KKR VS RR LIVE Score: Super Sunday in the IPL! The double header starts off at the historic Eden Gardens, which hasn't had the kind of performances from its team that it truly deserves. KKR are desperate to reverse their trend of losing, but run into RR, who have a chance to be the first to 10 points and go top of the table. Clear favourites in this one – but you never say such things in the IPL.

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