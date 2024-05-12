KKR's Ramandeep Singh punished by BCCI for committing offence 'outside normal cricket action' during MI clash

Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. The 27-year-old admitted to committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee. Kolkata Knight Riders player Ramandeep Singh plays a shot during IPL 2024(PTI)

“Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” the IPL said in a statement on Sunday. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is considered final and binding.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

KKR secured an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed match, becoming the first team to secure a playoff berth this season. Ramandeep contributed to KKR's victory with a quickfire knock of unbeaten 17 runs off 8 balls in the finishing overs of the first innings.

According to the IPL's Code of Conduct, Article 2.20 “includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board.”

KKR qualify for playoffs

Ramandeep's late cameo helped the Knight Riders reach a fighting total of 157/7 in a rain-curtailed 16-over match in Kolkata. He also took a crucial catch of batter Suryakumar Yadav in the run-chase, as KKR restricted Mumbai Indians to 139/8 to clinch a brilliant win, capping off the Kolkata leg on a high.

With the win, the Knight Riders also qualified for the playoffs, becoming the first team to do so. They remain firmly at the top of the table with 18 points to their name in 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals follow them at the second spot with 16 points and are almost assured of qualification to the playoffs, too.