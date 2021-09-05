Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul fined for showing dissent towards umpires after being given out
cricket

KL Rahul fined for showing dissent towards umpires after being given out

Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:14 PM IST
KL Rahul fined for showing dissent towards umpires after dismissal(AP)

India opener KL Rahul was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for showing dissent towards the umpires after his dismissal on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at The Oval, announced ICC on Sunday.

Rahul was dismissed after edging a James Anderson delivery on 46. After an initial not-out call, the decision was overturned after a review from the England players, with replays showing an edge off the bat. The incident happened in the first session on day three at The Oval.

Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

One demerit point will also be added to Rahul's disciplinary record as it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The decision was made by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and match referee Chris Broad. Rahul accepted the charges levelled by the officials and therefore, there was no need of a formal hearing.

Rahul's knock helped India get off to a solid start, as they lead England by 171 runs ahead of day four, leaving the contest deliciously poised.

