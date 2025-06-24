KL Rahul fires back after England dressing room's 'clear' Day 5 warning: ‘Great opportunity for India’

A Birmingham repeat or a 23-year first for India? - That will be the question heading into the fifth and final day in Leeds. And while the hosts have ruled out any possibility of chasing a draw at Headingley on what could be a rain-affected Tuesday, India opener KL Rahul fired back at the warning, as he sees a "great opportunity for India." India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket(Action Images via Reuters)

India last won in Leeds in 2002, which was only their second appearance at the venue in 23 years. The Sourav Ganguly-led side dished out an iconic win riding on first-innings centuries from the captain, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, followed by seven wickets from Anil Kumble as India won by an innings and 46 runs.

On the other hand, 371 might sound a tricky target for England, but not in the Bazball era. The Ben Stokes-led home team had, in fact, chased down 378 - a record total - against India in Birmingham in 2021. Moreover, 350-plus totals have been successfully chased down in Headingley 19 times, the most recent being in the 2019 Ashes series.

While rain is likely to play a factor on the final day, which could probably change the outlook for England in the way they go about the chase, fast bowler Josh Tongue said that the message from the dressing room was "clear" - to go for the win and not a draw.

"No. Just go for the win. That's the clear message in the changing room. We'll try and be as positive as we can in that first session, then see where we are at lunch, then we'll take things from there," he said.

"With our batting line-up I feel we can chase down anything. Their bowlers are going to bowl well in periods, but it's about soaking up that pressure and putting it back on the bowlers. I don't see why we can't chase it. Obviously we're really confident. If you look at our batting line-up it's very strong. We play a positive brand of cricket," added Tongue.

When Rahul, who scored a record century to help India set the huge target, was made aware of Tongue's statement, he agreed saying that India will go for the same and further said that the remark only offers the tourists a chance to pick all 10 wickets and get the series off to a winning start.

"I agree with Josh Tongue. There's definitely going to be a result. That's what England have said very openly and their style of cricket suggests that as well. It gives us a good opportunity to pick up 10 wickets," he said.