KL Rahul likely to play as batter in England Test series

The national selectors have made it known to contracted India players, who don't play all the formats, to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy within the framework of the workload management programme devised by BCCI's physios and strength and conditioning experts. KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium(PTI)

Accordingly, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has made himself available for selection for Mumbai's next Ranji match in Kerala on January 19. Back from South Africa, Thakur would have featured in the ongoing game against Andhra but for the directive to pacers - not to play a match, a day after long travel.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Shreyas Iyer, being a batter, made himself available for the match after a not-so-impressive outing in the South Africa Test series. He scored 48 in the first innings. In the upcoming England Test series, Iyer may no longer be an automatic starter with India likely to go with KS Bharat as the specialist wicketkeeper.

KL Rahul, who scored a hundred in the Centurion Test, will play as a pure batter and bat at No.5. A final call will be taken once the team assembles in Hyderabad for the first Test starting on January 25.

All-rounder Shivam Dube top is likely to feature in Mumbai’s next match after fulfilling his India T20I commitments on January 17.

Ishan Kishan's omission from the England Test series has become a talking point. It is understood the selectors and the team management are not entirely convinced about the 'keeper-batter's attitude towards red-ball cricket.

India head coach Rahul Dravid has said once Kishan plays domestic cricket, he would make himself available for selection following the break he opted for from cricket and left South Africa early.