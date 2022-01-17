Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul should be made Test skipper: Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale
cricket

KL Rahul should be made Test skipper: Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale

Virat Kohli on Saturday dropped a bombshell by quitting Test captaincy, a day after India suffered a Test series defeat to a second-string South Africa.
Umpire Marais Erasmus has a word with Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul (AP)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
PTI | , Indore

Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale believes that KL Rahul should be handed over the Indian Test cricket team's captaincy as the 29-year-old batter can provide long-term leadership after Virat Kohli's stunning decision to step down.

Kohli on Saturday dropped a bombshell by quitting Test captaincy, a day after India suffered a Test series defeat to a second-string South Africa.

The Delhi player signed off as India's most successful captain with 40 wins in 68 Tests after taking over back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

"I feel that the next India Test captain should be the one who can take the responsibility for a longer period of time. So accordingly, I would suggest KL Rahul’s name as the next test captain," Jagdale, who was also an office-bearer with Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), told PTI.

The BCCI has not yet announced the next Test captain. Rohit Sharma was named Kohli's deputy before the Test series against South Africa and Rahul took over captaincy duties during the second Test after both Kohli and Rohit suffered injuries.

RELATED STORIES

The 71-year-old Indore-based Jagdale feels that Rahul has performed in all the three formats of the game.

Jagdale also stressed that the BCCI and the selectors should ensure that the IPL "power centres" do not interfere in policies of Indian cricket.

Kohli took India to new heights in his tenure which saw the team become a force to reckon with in all conditions.

However, in the past few months, Kohli endured tense relations with the BCCI which removed him as ODI skipper after the star batter decided to leave T20 captaincy.

Jagdale, who also played 53 first-class matches, hailed Kohli's contribution.

"Nobody can ignore Kohli's contribution in Test cricket," Jagdale, one of the veteran administrators of the game, signed off.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lokesh rahul
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP