KL Rahul surpasses Virat Kohli, joins Tendulkar, Dravid in iconic run-scoring club during Manchester Test

KL Rahul became only the fourth Indian batter to breach the 1000-run mark in Tests against England in England, surpassing Virat Kohli’s tally of 976 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The 32-year-old opener continued his excellent form on the tour, reaching another milestone during a knock that also saw him cross 400 runs in the series. Manchester: India's KL Rahul plays a shot on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Rahul, who has already struck two centuries on this tour, one at Edgbaston in the second Test and another at Lord’s in the third, is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar in terms of most Test runs by an Indian in England. Tendulkar leads the pack with 1575 runs, followed by Dravid (1376) and Gavaskar (1152). Rahul’s composed batting has been one of the constants for India in an otherwise see-saw series.

India, trailing 1-2 in the five-match contest, were put into bat on a slightly green-tinged Old Trafford surface after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first. Shubman Gill's side featured three changes from the last match, with Anshul Kamboj receiving his maiden Test cap as he replaced the injured Akash Deep, while Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur also returned to the XI, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Kamboj, a 23-year-old right-arm quick from Haryana, was a surprise inclusion over the more experienced Prasidh, but had impressed the team management and selector Gautam Gambhir during the recent training sessions.

Rahul's consistency in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

Rahul, meanwhile, held firm in the opening session of the day alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal even as the English pacers extracted some movement early on. His discipline with the bat throughout the series, particularly in the Lord's Test where he held firm in both innings as wickets fell on the other end, was commendable. With centuries at Edgbaston and Lord’s already under his belt, Rahul has emerged as a key part of India’s batting on this tour.

India will hope Rahul’s form continues to be the anchor in their bid to level the series 2-2 and take it to a decider at The Oval.