KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of India vs West Indies series, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Senior India batter KL Rahul, who was getting ready to make his comeback, has suffered another setback after testing positive for Covid-19, informed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after the Apex Council Meeting. Rahul tested positive for Covid in Bangalore and his departure to West Indies for latter part of the series will depend on his recovery.

Rahul has been out of action since the completion of IPL 2022 as a day before the start of the India vs South Africa T20I series last month, the 30-year-old sustained a groin injury which sidelined him immediately. Rahul flew to Germany for its treatment and after undergoing a surgery, had seemingly recovered well before getting hit by Covid.

Rahul recently shared videos of training in the nets, facing Jhulan Goswami and then going about his usual drills. He has been named in India's squad for the T20I series against West Indies starting July 29 but his availability is subject to fitness. Rahul recently addressed a coaching session at the NCA with director VVS Laxman acknowledging the same on Twitter.

"Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers. @BCCII #NCA," he tweeted.

Rahul's development is not the only takeaway from the India vs West Indies series. There is also news around Ravindra Jadeja that the all-rounder could be rested from the ODIs starting tomorrow. Jadeja, named vice-captain of the series, reportedly has a niggle in his knee and that the medical team could ask him to sit out the three matches to avoid aggravating his injury.

