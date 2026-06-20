KL Rahul urged to ‘ask for release’ if Rishabh Pant comes back to Delhi Capitals: ‘Go to auction’

The decks are all but cleared for Rishabh Pant's homecoming at the Delhi Capitals. The wicketkeeper-batter, who spent two seasons at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), is all but certain to play for the Delhi franchise from the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. A blockbuster trade is in the offing with Pant joining Delhi and Kuldeep Yadav going to the Lucknow Super Giants. It has been reliably learnt that the deal is almost done, and the official paperwork is with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

KL Rahul urged to leave Delhi Capitals. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As Pant gears up to once again play for the Delhi franchise, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been urged to leave the franchise and head into the auction pool. Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh feels Rahul should ask for his release from the franchise if Pant is to make his way back.

“KL Rahul should ask for release and go to the auction if Pant comes back,” Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

KL Rahul should ask for release and go to the auction if Pant comes back. https://t.co/oVyk9Q9mFQ — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) June 19, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Both Pant and Rahul had contrasting IPL 2026 seasons. While both Delhi and Lucknow failed to make the playoffs, the batters had two very different seasons. Pant, who joined LSG for INR 27 crore, managed just 312 runs for the team in the IPL 2026 season. Under his captaincy, the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table, and once the tournament concluded, Pant stepped down as captain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Pant and Rahul had contrasting IPL 2026 seasons. While both Delhi and Lucknow failed to make the playoffs, the batters had two very different seasons. Pant, who joined LSG for INR 27 crore, managed just 312 runs for the team in the IPL 2026 season. Under his captaincy, the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table, and once the tournament concluded, Pant stepped down as captain. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the other hand, Rahul smashed 593 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 174.41, with his highest score being 152 not out against the Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Yuvraj set to join Delhi

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was a key part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning squads, is also all set to join the Delhi franchise as a coaching staff member. It is worth noting that Pant had worked closely with Yuvraj before the start of the IPL 2026 season.

Speaking of Pant, he spent nine seasons at Delhi, playing 111 matches between 2016 and 2024. He also led the franchise in 43 matches across three seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With JSW back at the helm of management of the Delhi franchise, former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly will return to the side as head of cricketing affairs.

It is unlikely that there will be any role for Hemang Badani, the head coach of the side for the last two seasons. In the IPL 2026 season, Delhi finished sixth in the points table.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON