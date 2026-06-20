INR 14.28 Crore vs INR 1.47 Crore: Why Pant-Kuldeep trade is not equal, but still makes brutal sense

Rishabh Pant going back to Delhi Capitals would have been emotional enough on its own. Kuldeep Yadav moving the other way to Lucknow Super Giants would have made it a significant cricketing trade. But the real story sits somewhere sharper, colder and more revealing: this is not just a player swap. It looks like an IPL market correction. Rishabh Pant for LSG and Kuldeep Yadav for Delhi Capitals. (X images)

As reported by Cricbuzz, the proposed deal would see Pant return to DC at a reduced salary of around INR 15 crore, down from his INR 27 crore contract at LSG, while Kuldeep moves to Lucknow on his existing INR 13.25 crore fee. That means Pant is not merely changing dressing rooms. He is potentially returning to his old franchise after accepting an INR 12 crore pay cut - a 44.44% drop from the price that made him the costliest player in IPL history.

That number changes the entire meaning of the trade.

At INR 27 crore, Pant was never being paid only for runs. He was being paid as a franchise face, captaincy bet, wicketkeeper-batter, Indian superstar, left-handed middle-order disruptor and commercial magnet. LSG were not just buying a player; they were buying a new era. But two seasons later, with the franchise looking for a new direction and Pant no longer expected to continue as captain, the valuation has clearly shifted.

Our IPL monetary-performance correlation analysis explains why.

Pant was not a flop, but he was not INR 27 crore either The harshest mistake in reading Rishabh Pant’s IPL 2026 season would be to call it a complete failure. It was not. He made 312 runs at a strike rate of 138.05, with 30 fours and 11 sixes. He had one fifty, five 30-plus scores and only three single-digit innings. His impact rank in our analysis was also respectable: 39th out of 203 players.

So this is not the profile of a player who has lost all value. It is the profile of a player whose price had moved far beyond his output.

The deeper numbers show the problem. Among batters who faced at least 100 balls, Pant ranked only 51st out of 60 for strike rate and 52nd out of 60 for boundary percentage. That is the real worry. For a player priced as an elite game-breaker, he was not regularly breaking games open.

His phase split tells the same story. Pant’s death-overs returns were strong - 72 runs from 35 balls at a strike rate of 205.71. That remains valuable. But in the Powerplay, he scored 49 off 52 balls at a strike rate of just 94.23. That dragged down his overall impact and made his season look more like a useful middle-order campaign than a franchise-defining one.