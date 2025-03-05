KL Rahul's intense post-match chat with Travis Head after India's win over Australia goes viral: ‘Ab koi nahi bolega’

KL Rahul's roar after finishing the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia with a big six over long-on narrated a thing or two. 15 months ago, in the ODI World Cup final in front of 100 thousand people in Ahmedabad, Rahul had faltered against the same opposition. Not so much in terms of runs but the pace at which it was scored. Seeing India lose three quick wickets after a blistering start provided by captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul went into a shell, trying to rebuild the Indian innings with Virat Kohli. KL Rahul and Travis Head chatting after India's win over Australia

He was successful, too. But it all went downhill when Kohli dragged one back onto his stumps. Wickets continued falling at the other end, and Rahul, caught in two minds, could never find another gear. What was the result? A laborious 66 off 107 balls with just one boundary. India ended up with a below-par 240 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Travis Head rode his luck in the powerplay to blast 137 off 120 balls as Australia won the match by six wickets to lift the World Cup.

A tale of two different India vs Australia matches for Rahul and Head

Rahul was heavily criticised for his knock in the final. Cut to March 4, 2025, it was an entirely different scenario in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. Head was out for 39 off 33 balls and Rahul, was in cruise control despite coming out to bat in a tricky situation during India's 265-run chase.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls with two sixes and as many fours. His strike rate of 123.5 was the best from an Indian batter on Tuesday by some distance. Not only did India bury the ghosts of the ODI World Cup loss but Rahul also played a pivotal role in the win.

It was a poetic sight when Rahul and Head spent considerable time chatting on the sidelines after India's victory march into the final. The roles were reversed this time around. Head was on the losing side and Rahul was one of the shining stars of India. It was impossible to guess the subject matter of their discussion but it was intense for sure.

"Bohut ninda hui thhi KL Rahul ki aur Kohli ki bhi 19 November ko bada dheema khela thha. (There was a lot of critcism for Rahul and Kohli. People said they playd very slow on Novembner 19). Today, there is a satisfaction that Kohli scored, and Rahul scored. Ab koi kuchh nahi bolega. That day was different. The situation was different," said former India opener Aakash Chopra in Hindi commentary, seeing the visuals.

"Criticism is a compliment. Criticism tells you that you are worth something. When you are criticised, always tell yourself that you are important," said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

India chased down Australia's 265-run target in 48.1 overs with four wickets in hand to advance to their fifth Champions Trophy final. They await the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. The final will take place on March 9 (Sunday) in Dubai.