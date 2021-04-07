Kohli, ABD and Maxwell team up for fun photo shoot in RCB's new kit

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) with a match against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday in Chennai.

Ahead of the start of this season, RCB signed a multi-year kit sponsorship deal with sports manufacturing giants Puma, a brand that their captain Virat Kohli has been associated with too.

In a recent photoshoot for Puma Kohli, along with teammates AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar and new recruit Glenn Maxwell, was seen enjoying some light moments before the start of the gruelling schedule.

In a video posted by Puma Cricket on its social media handles, the four players can be seen gesturing towards the camera with a show of energy. The duo of Kohli and de Villiers then break into a laughter. "Yess! We can feel the energy through our screens. Can you? #PUMAxRCB," was the caption that accompanied the video.

Virat Kohli and his merry bunch of 'Royal Challengers' will look to win their maiden title once again when they hit the ground in IPL 2021. The team has lost three finals and made it to the play-offs last season. Yet, there has been a lot of chopping and changing as RCB continue to look for their best playing XI.

The team lacks genuine match winners apart from Kohli and AB de Villiers and an unsettled bowling attack has been their bane over the years. Whether they can get beyond their weaknesses to win the title remains to be seen.

RCB's best shot is to somehow make the play-offs and then expect a big performance from Kohli and ABD in the knock-outs. Unfortunately the script has gone awry for them far too many times. But they will not stop trying.

The addition of Australian Glenn Maxwell to the side might add a bit of x-factor although the Aussie needs to deliver on his big money price tag.

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.