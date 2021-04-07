Home / Cricket / Kohli, ABD and Maxwell team up for fun photo shoot in RCB's new kit
cricket

Kohli, ABD and Maxwell team up for fun photo shoot in RCB's new kit

In a recent photoshoot for Puma, Kohli along with teammates AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar and new recruit Glenn Maxwell was seen enjoying some light moments before the start of the gruelling schedule.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Washington Sundar during a photoshoot(Twitter/PUMA Cricket)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) with a match against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday in Chennai.

Ahead of the start of this season, RCB signed a multi-year kit sponsorship deal with sports manufacturing giants Puma, a brand that their captain Virat Kohli has been associated with too.

In a recent photoshoot for Puma Kohli, along with teammates AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar and new recruit Glenn Maxwell, was seen enjoying some light moments before the start of the gruelling schedule.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Team profile and full squad

In a video posted by Puma Cricket on its social media handles, the four players can be seen gesturing towards the camera with a show of energy. The duo of Kohli and de Villiers then break into a laughter. "Yess! We can feel the energy through our screens. Can you? #PUMAxRCB," was the caption that accompanied the video.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gayle performs moonwalk on Michael Jackson’s track after finishing quarantine

BCCI Apex Council meet agenda: Indian women's support staff, state T20 leagues

The will win it: Michael Vaughan gives early prediction on IPL 2021 winners

IPL 2021: Maxwell explains why 14.25 crore RCB contract didn't surprise him

Virat Kohli and his merry bunch of 'Royal Challengers' will look to win their maiden title once again when they hit the ground in IPL 2021. The team has lost three finals and made it to the play-offs last season. Yet, there has been a lot of chopping and changing as RCB continue to look for their best playing XI.

The team lacks genuine match winners apart from Kohli and AB de Villiers and an unsettled bowling attack has been their bane over the years. Whether they can get beyond their weaknesses to win the title remains to be seen.

RCB's best shot is to somehow make the play-offs and then expect a big performance from Kohli and ABD in the knock-outs. Unfortunately the script has gone awry for them far too many times. But they will not stop trying.

The addition of Australian Glenn Maxwell to the side might add a bit of x-factor although the Aussie needs to deliver on his big money price tag.

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 rcb virat kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP