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Kohli back, Jaiswal out for England ODIs

Kohli has been scoring heavily ever since he decided to purely focus on ODI cricket, hitting three hundreds and three fifties in 9 innings

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 08:59 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: There was no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s squad of 15 announced on Sunday for the three-match ODI series in England starting on July 14. The prolific left-handed opener from Mumbai would count himself extremely unlucky to miss out, having struck his second one-day ton in the third and final game win over Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the third one-day international against Afghanistan. (AFP)

Jaiswal’s place will go to Virat Kohli, who returns from injury - subject to regaining full fitness. Kohli has been scoring heavily ever since he decided to purely focus on ODI cricket, hitting three hundreds and three fifties in 9 innings.

Jaiswal finds himself in direct competition with Rohit Sharma for the opening slot to partner skipper Shubman Gill. Rohit has been doing enough to keep his place. He scored a gritty 78 in Saturday’s match in which he took his time to get into groove before finding his range. With a number of youngsters knocking on the door, Rohit, 39, will feel the pressure to rediscover his fluent best in the England series.

Hardik Pandya was ruled out, still unable to take the bowling load required for ODIs after his back trouble in IPL. This hands Nitish Reddy another opportunity to impress. The 23-year-old allrounder has built up his bowling speeds and is the only one tipped as cover for Pandya.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

odi series rohit sharma hardik pandya virat kohli yashasvi jaiswal
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ind vs SL Live .
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ind vs SL Live .
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