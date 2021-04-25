Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against CSK
Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against CSK

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.
PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli in action for RCB.(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday.

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," a media release said.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined 12 lakh," it further stated.

Sunday's defeat was RCB's first of the season.

