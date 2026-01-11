Kohli, pacers ensure win versus fighting Kiwis

VADODARA: Trust a New Zealand team to punch above their weight. Even without a host of first-choice players for the one-day series against India, the Kiwis gave the star-studded India a fright in the first game of the three-match series at the new Baroda Cricket Association International Stadium here on Sunday. Riding on Virat Kohli’s sublime 93 (91b, 8x4, 1x6), India hung on to defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the first ODI. (AFP)

In the first men’s international game at BCA’s new home, the visitors put up a spirited show to play their part in an exciting match which India won by four wickets with one over to spare.

Put into bat, NZ defied the home side’s spinners to raise 300/8 and their bowlers then backed it up by making India fight for every run in the chase. Only a vintage effort from Virat Kohli saved India the blushes. Riding on his sublime 93 (91b, 8x4, 1x6), India hung on to win the game.

Kohli became the fastest to complete 28,000 international runs (28,068), which is also the second highest tally with only Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) ahead.

Coming into the game on a dream run of 74*, 135, 102 and 65, Kohli was in sublime touch from ball one and looked set for his third hundred in four innings. However, lanky Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson provided a late twist in the game. With Kohli batting, India were cruising but Jamieson snapped up three quick wickets, including Kohli, to bring NZ back into the game. He returned great figures of 10-1-41-4.

When Kohli fell at the total of 234 at the start of the 40th over, India needed 67 from 66 balls. However, Jamieson had Jadeja also caught in the same over. Eight runs later, he bowled the set Shreyas Iyer, leaving India to get 58 runs off 53 balls.

India seemed to plunge into deeper trouble when Harshit Rana holed out to Daryl Mitchell on the fence on the total of 256, but the usually safe fielder dropped a sitter. Rana capitalised with a cameo (29-23 balls) to take India to within touching distance of the win. KL Rahul finished it with two fours and a six off Christian Clarke.

NZ’s innings was powered by Mitchell’s 84 (71b, 5x4, 3x6). The base was set up by an opening partnership of 117 between Devon Conway (56 off 67b) and Henry Nicholls (62 off 69b), who both hit measured half-centuries.

It was an impressive show from NZ because they were without a host of first choice players. The fear before the game was whether the Kiwis would be able to put enough runs on the board. Afterall, the main attraction for the large crowd was the batting of Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

When NZ put 300 on the board, it was game on. Rohit (26) couldn’t cash in on his start, but Kohli dazzled. He was supported by captain Shubman Gill (56-71b) and Shreyas Iyer (49).

After Rohit fell trying to manufacture a lofted shot off Jamieson, Kohli took charge. He added 50 off 31 balls with Gill, of which he contributed 31. NZ’s rookie bowlers had a tough start. Kohli first targeted opening bowler Zak Foulkes for two fours in the 10th over and struck two more fours off debutant Christian Clarke’s first over. Adithya Ashok, the leg spinner of Indian origin, was out of his depth and Kohli and Gill took 16 runs off his second over.

It was a typical Kohli innings, paced beautifully. There were phases he would be quiet before exploding again. After six fours in his first 20 balls, he hit one in his next 56 balls. He hit a four on the first ball of the 27th over, and his next in the 34th over. A six followed three balls later.

KIWI BATTING

The Indian spinners were expected to run through the batting but the Kiwis batters didn’t allow them to take control. Between Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, they had only one wicket to show for. To add to the disappointment, there was concern of serious injury for Washington, who left after bowling five overs. He slipped while fielding off his bowling and over-stretched his right knee. Gill said the player, who is also in the T20 World Cup squad like the now recovering Tilak Varma, will undergo a scan. Rishabh Pant is already out of this series with injury.

Conway and Nicholls played smartly, cutting out risks while keeping the scoreboard ticking. With the spinners’ neutralised, Gill turned to his pacers again.

Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered, taking two wickets each with Rana providing the initial breakthroughs.

When he came on for the second spell in the 21st over, Nicholls took on Rana with two consecutive fours. But the next ball was slower and pushed wide. The opener took the bait by reaching out and edged to the keeper. One over later, Rana again struck, breaching Conway’s defence to bowl him off the inside edge. Siraj then prized out dangerman Will Young to rein in the total.