Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kohli's fault or Jaiswal? Smith reveals transpiring events during runout incident

ANI |
Dec 27, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Australia's Steven Smith gave his verdict on the unexpected runout incident between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the MCG on Friday.

Melbourne [Australia], : Australia's Steven Smith shared his perspective on the unexpected runout incident involving Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the MCG on Friday.

Kohli's fault or Jaiswal? Smith reveals transpiring events during runout incident
Kohli's fault or Jaiswal? Smith reveals transpiring events during runout incident

In pursuit of Australia's imposing total of 474, India looked in control despite losing two early wickets, thanks to the commanding presence of Kohli and Jaiswal.

With India at 51/2, Kohli and Jaiswal showcased a masterclass in batting with elegant strokeplay. The Australian bowlers appeared bereft of ideas, forcing captain Pat Cummins to adopt a defensive strategy instead of taking an aggressive approach against the duo.

Kohli displayed discipline and confidence in his approach, while Jaiswal struck a fine balance between caution and aggression.

However, the momentum evaporated in a flash. Jaiswal drove the ball hard straight to Cummins and set off for a run. Kohli, watching the ball's trajectory, hesitated as Jaiswal continued from the other end.

Cummins quickly assessed the situation and threw towards the striker's end but missed. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey, however, collected the ball and broke the stumps, ending Jaiswal's promising innings and denying him a well-deserved century.

The incident left fans divided, with debates raging over who was at fault. Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar expressed differing opinions during the post-day analysis.

Smith, who witnessed the moment unfold, shared his observations. "It looks like Jaiswal called 'yes' and ran, but Virat sent him back. Simple as that. I didn't see much more than that. I was running in, pretty excited. It was a nice wicket. It was really a good partnership. Then getting two more wickets made it a huge last hour for us," Smith said in the post-day press conference.

Following the end of the 102-run partnership, India lost two more wickets within 20 minutes. Kohli edged a delivery to Carey off Scott Boland, and nightwatchman Akash Deep was dismissed for a duck, falling to a sharp delivery from Boland.

Ravindra Jadeja ended the day's play on a positive note, flicking a boundary to bring India's total to 164/5, trailing Australia by 310 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On