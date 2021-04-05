IPL 2021: 'I used to bowl a lot,' KKR's Shubman Gill reveals why he stopped bowling

Shubman Gill made a mark in the Test series for India against Australia where the opener scored 259 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 51.8. Gill's innings of 91 runs on the final day of the Gabba Test was crucial in setting up India's win in the match. The right-hander did not live up to the expectations in the Tests against England, but the world had already seen what the 21-year-old can do with a bat in his hand.

But what can Gill do with the ball in his hand? According to a report from news agency PTI, Gill is often seen practicing bowling at the Kolkata Knight Riders' nets ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 season.

Gill is being viewed as a key player for KKR this season as they look to win their third trophy. On being asked if he plans to pick up bowling in the future, the Punjab cricketer gave an interesting answer.

“In U-16 and U-19, I used to bowl a lot but I was warned for suspect action in U-19 then I kind of stopped bowling," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Let’s see, you never know I might pick it up and be determined to bowl. I think I should be able to do a pretty good job,” he further added.

Gill had a great season for KKR last year when he scored 440 runs in 14 games at an average of 33.84. Though, he often faced criticism for his strike rate of 117.96.

KKR, who finished at the fifth position in IPL 2020, will open their campaign this year against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11th.

