...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

'Horrendous, unwatchable’ LSG written off after Rishabh Pant predicted to miss full season; coaches told to play instead

Former Indian batter Srikkant didn't give LSG a single chance or any mercy after they were outclassed by RCB on Wednesday night.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 03:30 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
Advertisement

Former Indian batter Krisnamachari Srikkanth tore apart the Lucknow Super Giants team after the IPL franchise sunk to another loss, seeing Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down their target inside 15 overs in a one-sided contest that exposed the gulf in quality between the squads.

Rishabh Pant retires hurt during LSG's game vs RCB, grimacing in pain.(PTI)

LSG’s strength – their top order batting and new-ball bowling – both fell flat in the match, as the issues with an out-of-form lineup including Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran flattered to deceive yet again. Speaking on YouTube, Srikkanth didn’t hold back.

First off, Srikkanth predicted that captain Rishabh Pant would be done for the season, after looking in immense pain after being hit in the ribs by a Josh Hazlewood short ball. Pant had to retire hurt – and that makes a struggling LSG batting lineup look even more threadbare.

“LSG batted horribly, and it was unwatchable… Rishabh Pant doesn't look like he'll play the rest of the season. LSG are a horrendous side. Only their bowling is pretty good. But it's been five matches now, and their batting doesn't look like it'll fire at all,” said Srikkanth, not hesitating from making his opinion heard.

LSG are certainly not out of the running – they have four points from five games, but have looked off the pace in the last two matches, chastening losses to GT and CSK. They will be keen to put things right sooner rather than later.

 
rishabh pant lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / 'Horrendous, unwatchable’ LSG written off after Rishabh Pant predicted to miss full season; coaches told to play instead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.