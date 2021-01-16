IND USA
cricket

Pandya brothers' father Himanshu dies, Krunal leaves bio-bubble at SMAT

Krunal Pandya has left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he would not be playing for Baroda in the ongoing Indian T20 tournament.
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST
File image of Krunal, Hardik Pandya.(IPL)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu has died.

Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England.

Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.Former India pacer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and paid his condolences.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7,” tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.

Topics
hardik pandya krunal pandya
