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Krunal Pandya—a no-frills player who keeps on giving

Krunal Pandya's hard work shines as he leads RCB to victory with a match-winning 73, showcasing resilience and adaptability in IPL.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 07:29 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: From the depths of despair to the swanky and garish, Krunal Pandya made it in life through sheer hard work. About being the less gifted cricketer at home? He would have faced inner conflicts from time to time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru allrounder Krunal Pandya being congratulated by teammates after his match-winning knock paved the way to victory over Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Circumstances shape you. Never having it easy, the older Pandya sibling made it a habit of problem-solving while growing up. It’s a trait he has carried to the field of play. There’s no other way. An orthodox left-arm spinner, lacking the grace of a typical left-hander or possessing power with the bat, continues to find ways to thrive.

In a batting line-up comprising Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar, Krunal played the match-winning innings—73 (46b, 4x4, 5x6) against Mumbai Indians on Sunday to propel RCB to the top of the IPL points table.

Kohli comes with eternal appeal. Bethell and Padikkal are touted as future stars. Patidar the batter looks like a million bucks when on song. Krunal though does it with steel. On occasions such as these, when the unsung turns the hero, the value of a value buy is fully realised.

He had scars to show too. Krunal posted a picture of his bruised torso celebrating his innings and the win on Instagram.

“It was very, very painful,” said Krunal. “I mean, it started from calf, hamstring, glutes and both the legs I was cramping. But again, I was very clear that I’m not going to go out. I’ll fight through that pain and I’ll make sure that whatever I can contribute for the team, I’ll do it.”

Krunal had grit and brain function in unison. The left-hander picked the bowlers to target, as well as the areas. With the Raipur pitch not conducive for stroke play, Krunal stuck to his strengths, scoring 75% of the runs on the on side. He targeted spinner Allah Ghazanfar in particular, whom he repeatedly swung toward the deep midwicket boundary.

“We’ve discussed that if there’s one bowler you fancy and feel you can take down, just play out those six balls properly,” Krunal revealed about his assault against Ghazanfar.

Of late, the 35-year-old has made good use of his all-rounder’s instincts too. With ball in hand, refusing to allow batters the luxury to line up against him, Krunal has developed the bouncer, which sometimes touched 115 kph off his spinner’s run-up. Reinvention is the only way to keep pace with T20’s rapidly flowing state. Krunal knows it better than most.

“I don’t have a fixed batting number. I’ve played from 3 to 8. So, it gets challenging because sometimes you need momentum but at times you don’t bat in 3-4 games and suddenly bat in the fifth game,” said Krunal. “But I feel like, you know, the team has trusted me that KP can do all kinds of things, which is a very good place to be in.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

krunal pandya mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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