Krunal Pandya breaks silence after Nicholas Pooran grabs him by the collar, shoves him away

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana earlier this week saw an altercation between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran. The incident happened when the left-handed Pooran walked out to bat, and Krunal dished out a bouncer straight up. On the next delivery, the former West Indies captain got a single, and the two were spotted exchanging words when Pooran reached the non-striker's end. However, not much happened after that, and it seemed like the end of the matter. There was a tense moment between Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran. (AFP)

However, two days after the match, a new clip surfaced online showing Pandya and Pooran chatting after the game. The clip shows Pooran making animated gestures towards Krunal, then grabbing the India all-rounder by the collar.

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer can then be seen entering the frame to have a chat with the two seemingly. However, there wasn't much to worry about as the two were soon seen smiling and having a cordial chat.