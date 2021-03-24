'Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence': Krunal Pandya remembers father in emotional tweet after 1st ODI

Krunal Pandya breaking down in the mid-innings interview with the host broadcasters minutes after smashing the record for hitting the fastest ODI fifty on debut, was one of the most powerful visuals of the India vs England 1st ODI. The India all-rounder could not hold back his tears while dedicating his scintillating unbeaten 58-run knock in Pune to his late father Himanshu Pandya.

After India won the first ODI by 66 runs on Tuesday, Krunal took to Twitter to further explain what he felt for his father and thanked him for being his strength and support throughout his career.

"Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I've had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa," tweeted Krunal.

Krunal and Hardik lost their father in January this year. The former had left the Baroda camp to be with his family during the hard times.

The senior Pandya came in to bat at difficult stage at No.7 when India had lost a few quick wickets and the hopes of getting 300-plus fading rapidly. But Krunal made his intentions clear from the very beginning, hitting Sam Curran for three fours in an over.

Pandya smashed seven fours and two sixes in his 58 off 31 balls and in the process overtook John Morris (35 balls) of New Zealand for the fastest ODI fifty by a debutant.

Krunal’s unbroken 122-run stand with KL Rahul (62*) was one of the main reasons why India were able to post 317 for 5 while batting first.





After India’s innings, Krunal had dedicated the knock to his late father and he ended up getting a bit emotional and was not able to say anything further.

"This one is for my dad. I did get emotional when I got my cap," said Krunal before getting emotional and walking off.

Jonny Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but India bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With this win, India went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

For the hosts, Prasidh Krishna returned with four wickets while Shardul Thakur took three wickets. England was 135/0 at one stage, but Indian bowlers made a stunning comeback to bundle out England for 251 inside 43 overs.