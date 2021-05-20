Home / Cricket / KS Bharat roped in as Wriddhiman Saha's cover for England tour: Report
cricket

KS Bharat roped in as Wriddhiman Saha's cover for England tour: Report

KS Bharat will be travelling to the UK with the India men's squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and five-match Test series against England.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 04:39 PM IST
KS Bharat trains in the nets. (KS Bharat/Instagram)

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat will be travelling to the UK with the India men's squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and five-match Test series against England.

The wicket-keeper is cover for Wriddhiman Saha who has just recovered from Covid-19. Although Saha has recovered in time to enter the bio-bubble in Mumbai before leaving for the UK on June 2, the selection committee did not take any chances and they decided to add Bharat to the group with an eye on the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said it was a precautionary step with an eye on Saha's recovery from Covid-19.

"He was added as cover for Saha considering he was still recovering from the virus and wicket-keeping is a specialised job. If Saha wasn't fit in time, we would have needed a second keeper in the squad for the tour which is a three-month long one," the source said.

The BCCI had made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

The roadmap drawn had arrangements made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on Wednesday in charter planes. The Indian players will also be administered the second Covid-19 vaccine by the UK health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ks bharat india vs england india tour of england wriddhiman saha
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP