Kuldeep Yadav names the man behind his revival: ‘He used to ask me about everything…’

Team India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up on his revival and how the Delhi Capitals played a pivotal role in his redemption. Kuldeep was going through a rough patch in his career before joining Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 via mega auction, he was not a regular in the Indian team and also dealt with a couple of injuries which hampered his form too. Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, in New York on Tuesday.(ANI)

The left-arm spinner worked hard on his fitness at NCA after sustaining a knee injury in September 2021 but the Kolkata Knight Riders management lost confidence in him and he was released ahead of the mega auction. The other teams also didn't show much trust in him as DC signed him for a bargain deal of INR 2 crore in the auction. The price tag was not that big but Delhi showed immense trust in Kuldeep's abilities as he became the starter from the first match, he claimed 21 scalps in 14 matches in his first season at the franchise.

Kuldeep recalled the time he joined the Capitals camp and how the head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Rishabh Pant welcomed him to the side with open arms.

“I never thought I’d change drastically over the last couple of years. When I joined DC in 2022, I did come in with changed skills, but I needed that confidence. I still remember when I met Ricky on the first day, he hugged me properly and said, ‘We wanted to have you in our team. I know your skills. Don’t worry about anything, and I will ensure you play all the games.’ So, Ponting helped me gain confidence, he used to give me ideas in training sessions. Rishabh as well, he is my brother, has always trusted me, and gave me full support,” Kuldeep said in the latest episode of DC Cafe.

The ace Indian spinner revealed it was then assistant coach Shane Watson who helped him a lot when he joined the Capitals and played a huge role in his revival. Kuldeep also said that he still listens to the notes Watson shared with him, before the matches.

“However, I worked a lot with Watson. I bonded strongly with him; I used to share everything, even when I wasn’t playing well. I used to talk for hours with him in his room during the IPL (2022-23). He used to ask me about everything I was uncomfortable with, and I used to open up freely to him. He has played a big role in this. I still have notes from those conversations on my phone, and I rewind those before I play matches. I share an excellent bond with him. He has played a huge role in my revival,” he added.