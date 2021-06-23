‘Kuldeep Yadav needs backing of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri’

There was buzz at the Kapil Pandey Cricket Academy in Rovers Ground in Jajmau, a Kanpur suburb, as India’s Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav bowled for a long time and batted under the supervision of childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey for over a week.

With the partial coronavirus curfew finally eased in the state, it was the only opportunity for the 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh bowler to train at home before catching the flight to Sri Lanka for the six-match white ball series, including three T20Is, starting July 13.

“Stay focused on what you believe in, pour all the energy into you and above all, have an attitude. Believe you can, never doubt the possibilities, anything is possible,” Kuldeep tweeted recently. It seemed to convey the mindset of a player who has gone from being X-factor to fringe player for India.

“Kuldeep needs opportunities as well as the backing of senior players in the side. There is nothing wrong with his bowling or batting and he has been a consistent performer too, but he desperately needs the backing of senior pros like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma,” coach Pandey said on Wednesday.

Pandey said Kuldeep’s performances in Sri Lanka would be crucial to his future career. “He has been a fighter and takes every criticism as an inspiration to do well whenever he gets an opportunity,” he said.

“We worked on his batting and bowling, especially on his googly, in the 7-8 days of training in Kanpur once the lockdown rules were relaxed. Googly has been his biggest weapon, but he has not been able to bowl it at a good length in recent times and he was bowling too many loose balls. He has worked on it, and is pitching the googly at a good length getting good turn and purchase,” said Pandey.

“Just (look at) his track record in batting in domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and even Deodhar Trophy. He can be transformed into a zabardast all-rounder. But for that, he needs good support of the captain and coach in Team India.”

Pandey said a bowler like Kuldeep would be tough for batsmen to tackle, if he gets long spells in Tests. “There, he can do tricks with his googly and pitch his deliveries on a certain spot again and again for a long time.

“He has also been quite successful in ODIs (105 wickets) and T20Is (39 wickets). He now needs adequate chances. I don’t see a chance for him in the side when Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja are there, but he should always be considered as first choice when the two senior pros are not around.”

Despite his wicket haul (526 wickets in all formats, including 26 in 7 Tests), Kuldeep’s effectiveness has been questioned recently. Pandey blames a lack of matches. “Despite having 100-plus wickets in limited overs, his confidence has gone down because of the lack of matches,” said Pandey.

“On the Australia tour, he took a five-wicket haul the last time (2018-19), (but) didn’t get to play a single Test (in 2020-21) even when half the team was injured. Against England at home, he could have easily taken at least 30 wickets if he had played all the Tests. Is this justified?” Pandey asked.

The coach said he has told the spinner to learn from teammate Rohit Sharma, who after being in and out of the Test team, won a permanent place with consistent performances. “Performance is the only answer to your critics. So, go and take wickets and score runs in Sri Lanka.”

UP Ranji Trophy coach Gyanendra Pandey, a former national junior selector, sees the Sri Lanka series as a big chance for Kuldeep. “He will do superbly on Sri Lankan wickets; good performances would not only help him regain confidence, but also his India place ahead of the (T20) World Cup,” he said.