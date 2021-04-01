'Don't pay attention to this talk, it's important I keep improving': Kuldeep Yadav responds to critics

Kuldeep Yadav, at one point in his career, was one of the mainstays in the Indian bowling line-up, especially in the limited-overs format. The duo of Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal overtook R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the preferred choice after the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the two were the key wicketktakers for India.

But things have turned around for Kuldeep, who found himself not being picked in the playing XI in Australia. The chinaman was also left out of India's Playing XI in Tests and T20Is against England but made a return in the ODIs.

Also read: Ishant Sharma explains what Virat Kohli brings to the table

Kuldeep, though, failed to shine in the first two ODIs, registering figures of 68/0 and 84/0 in the two games, respectively.

Speaking in an interview, Kuldeep admitted that he was unable to figure out the lengths he needs to bowl at during the ODI series. The bowler also said that it is difficult to find a rhythm when you are not playing on a regular basis.

"If you're playing regularly, you get an idea about the length and can quickly identify what length to bowl," Yadav told Mid Day. "But when you're playing with breaks, the length may sometimes be a little up or short. If I work hard on my lengths, it will help me bowl better.

"The first game was very important as I was playing after a long time. I didn't get into a good rhythm in that match. Had I been playing regularly, rhythm would not have been an issue. I made a good comeback after the first over [conceding 13 runs]. In the second game, I bowled better. It's just that there was no assistance for spin on the pitch, so I didn't get the desired results. On flat pitches, length is crucial. It was difficult for spinners in the ODIs, all went for runs," he added.

Kuldeep was criticised by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who in an interaction on Cricbuzz, said that the batsmen have figured out the chinaman.

"I don't pay attention to all this talk. It's important that I keep improving my skills and be as accurate as possible," Kuldeep responded to critics.

"If you're playing regularly, batsmen tend to read you. If they are getting comfortable playing me, then my job as a bowler is to keep improving. And that's why I look to add or change a few things every time.

"Despite all the analysis, batsmen still find ways to score runs and bowlers still find different methods to take wickets. There are other factors, too, like form, rhythm and confidence. If [your] confidence is high, you'll start taking wickets and people will again start talking good things about you.

"My job is to be ready whenever the opportunity arises. The team management has always communicated to me the reason why I wasn't getting a place in the XI. They have always backed me and I am not at all worried. I keep working hard in training sessions and do whatever the team needs," he signed off.