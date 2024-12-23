India bowler, sidelined due to injury, 'yet to start bowling'; Champions Trophy return 'tough': 'He felt a bit of pain'

The Champions Trophy is still a couple of months away, but preparations are underway for the grand ICC tournament, which returns for the first time since 2017. Despite no announcement regarding the schedule, England has announced its squad for the tournament, which will follow a hybrid model and be co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. However, Just before the CT, England will also be travelling to India for a limited-overs tour, acting as a warm-up for the 50-over extravaganza. The tour will comprise five ODIs and three T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav (centre) has been out of action since October(Getty)

The eight matches will also allow India to assemble to have a shot at winning a trophy they missed eight years ago. The series will also mark the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and others in coloured clothing for the first time since July of this year. With several senior members set to return to the Indian white-ball squads, all eyes will particularly be on Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist-spinner has been out of action since the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October due to a groin injury requiring him to undergo surgery in Germany. Although the operation was successful, a positive update on Kuldeep is yet to emerge. The latest of Kuldeep is that the spinner is yet to resume bowling, which makes playing the Champions Trophy for him a race against time.

"Kuldeep is yet to start bowling. Once he starts, he will have to appear for a match simulation or two, a few days before he is given the green light. As for the England matches, it’s not impossible but tough (for Kuldeep to return) as just over a month remains for those games to begin. But as far as the Champions Trophy is concerned, there could be a chance of his comeback as there will be more time for it," the Telegraph quoted a BCCI source.

Kuldeep isn't the only bowler pending a return to the Indian team. Mohammed Shami, like Kuldeep, is putting in the hard yards but has yet to get the nod by the NCA. When the time comes, like Shami, Kuldeep too will need to prove his match fitness and form ahead of the CT through some domestic matches. While Kuldeep's chances of playing in the Champions Trophy may appear bleak, his childhood coach Kapil Panday remains optimistic.

"Actually, Kuldeep felt a bit of pain even while playing the Bengaluru Test. Then I told him not to play further as his situation could have worsened. After that, he had a successful surgery in the groin area in Germany last month. At the Centre of Excellence, since the last week of November, he's undergoing rehab which includes leg exercises like squats and all," he told The Telegraph.

"The surgery was done so well that when he returned from Germany, it never seemed that he had undergone an operation. Nonetheless, it all depends on how well he completes the rehab."

Kuldeep to resume bowling

Finally, Panday shared a positive update on Kuldeep, who informed that the spinner will get cracking at bowling this week and will reunite with his coach to form a basic plan ahead.

"This month itself he should start bowling. I'm quite confident. He'll be here (in Kanpur) by next week and then we'll make further planning. It may be a little early to predict Kuldeep's comeback as he will resume bowling first and then has to play a practice game or two while going through the other tests and processes," Panday pointed out.

"Bowling won't be a problem for him, but how his leg feels and how comfortable he is with his run-up is important. So, if all these aspects click, I won't be too surprised if he’s back during the England matches."