Kuldeep Yadav under pressure after Galle flop, but Prasad warns India against dropping him: 'Let's spare a thought'

Kuldeep Yadav could not make the most of the turning Galle surface, managing just one wicket as India beat Sri Lanka in the opening Test. On a pitch where Manav Suthar claimed a 10-wicket match haul and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets across the two innings, Kuldeep struggled to make an impact. He took one wicket in Sri Lanka’s first innings and went wicketless in the second, finishing with figures of 25-0-103-1.

Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable game vs Sri Lanka in Galle. (PTI)

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The outing comes at a difficult time for Kuldeep, who has not always received consistent opportunities in Test cricket. With Suthar making a stunning impact on debut and Jadeja continuing to deliver, competition for places in India’s spin department is only getting tougher.

However, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad believes the team should not rush to leave Kuldeep out after one poor game. Instead, he wants the management and captain to back the wrist-spinner and give him another chance in the next Test. Prasad feels Kuldeep needs reassurance and the confidence that he remains part of India’s plans.

Deep Dive Why does Venkatesh Prasad believe Kuldeep Yadav should not be dropped from the Indian team? Venkatesh Prasad argues that dropping Kuldeep Yadav immediately after one poor performance would send the wrong message. He emphasizes the importance of backing the spinner to boost his confidence and maintain his role in the team's long-term plans. What impact has Manav Suthar made on Indian cricket since his debut? Manav Suthar has made a significant impact by achieving back-to-back five-wicket hauls in his first two Test matches, showcasing his potential as a promising spinner for India during a transitional phase for the team. How does Kuldeep Yadav's performance in Galle compare to that of Manav Suthar? In Galle, Kuldeep Yadav struggled, finishing with figures of 25-0-103-1, while Manav Suthar excelled with a ten-wicket match haul, indicating a disparity in their performances under similar pitch conditions.

"Let's spare a thought for Kuldeep here. I think that's very important. I think it is important to address as a team management and as a captain; it's important to address Kuldeep Yadav, and I would say, Kuldeep, please don't worry, you're going to play the next Test match as well. There is Saransh Jain in the team as an off-spinner, and there are a lot of left-handers batting for Sri Lanka. It's probably an easy choice to get Saransh for the next Test match, but I would say no, and I'm going to give him another opportunity," Prasad said on Sony Sports.

“I would still go with Kuldeep”

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian team management now faces a tricky call ahead of the next Test, with Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain competing for the spin spot. Saransh received his maiden India call-up for this series, while Kuldeep brings greater experience but struggled to make an impact in Galle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian team management now faces a tricky call ahead of the next Test, with Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain competing for the spin spot. Saransh received his maiden India call-up for this series, while Kuldeep brings greater experience but struggled to make an impact in Galle. {{/usCountry}}

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Prasad acknowledged that Kuldeep did not have the impact expected of him in Galle, but argued that dropping him immediately would send the wrong message. He believes backing the spinner after a difficult outing is important for his confidence.

"I mean, he didn't perform as expected, and it's easy to say OK, let's get Saransh, who's an off-spinner, but I would still go with Kuldeep. I think this is how we need to sort of give confidence to the players," said Prasad.

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