Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery
cricket

Kuldeep Yadav undergoes successful knee surgery

On September 27, PTI had reported that Kuldeep sustained a serious knee injury and was likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign cut short.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 03:19 PM IST
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(PTI)

Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday for an injury that he sustained during the ongoing IPL in the UAE.

Kuldeep posted the update on his official Twitter page.

"Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible," tweeted the 26-year-old.

On September 27, PTI had reported that Kuldeep sustained a serious knee injury and was likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign cut short.

The out-of-favour India international, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to go through a long rehabilitation process before attempting a comeback to competitive cricket.

"Yes, we got the information that Kuldeep sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in UAE. Apparently while fielding, he twisted his knee and it was really bad at that point," a senior BCCI officials had revealed.

RELATED STORIES

"There was no chance that he could have taken any further part and was sent back to India."

The Kanpur-based cricketer has played seven Tests, 65 ODIs and 23 T20Is for a total of 174 wickets across formats.

He last played for India in Sri Lanka but it was more of a middling performance with best figures of 2/48 in an ODI game and 2/30 in a T20 International.

He played two more games during that tour -- an ODI and a T20I -- in which he went wicket-less.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kuldeep yadav
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'It wasn't a cakewalk for KKR': DC assistant coach Amre

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of pink-ball Test against Australia

I didn't suffer heart attack, conducted angioplasty on doctor's advice: Inzamam

‘Legend Rahul Dravid has a lot of faith in him’: Ex-India opener on RR batter
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP