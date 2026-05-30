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Kumar Sangakkara questions Sam Curran's decision to skip RR's IPL 2026 campaign after Surrey return: ‘Disappointing'

Kumar Sangakkara's remarks came after RR lost to Gujarat Titans in their playoff fixture, missing out on a berth in the final.

Published on: May 30, 2026 01:29 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Kumar Sangakkara expressed his disappointment when speaking about Sam Curran's decision to skip IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals due to a groin injury. The former Sri Lankan player called it 'disappointing' as the all-rounder appeared for Surrey in the men's Vitality Blast on May 22, marking his return to action.

Rajasthan Royals' Kumar Sangakkara slammed Sam Curran.(REUTERS)

RR were informed that Curran had a season-ending injury, even though the player informed that he would return whenever it felt right. Sangakkara's remarks came after RR lost to Gujarat Titans in their playoff fixture, missing out on a berth in the final.

Also Read: ‘Dropped before T20 World Cup, comes back with a roar’: Shubman Gill's RR heroics show GT captain thrives under pressure

"We were told that Sam Curran had a season-ending injury, but I think I saw him playing for Surrey for two games or three games now. So that was disappointing," he said.

"Injuries, every person goes through injuries, and if it's a serious injury, a season ending injury, of course we understand."

But Sangakkara also would have liked to have Curran around the RR setup. "We've also had players like Adam Milne, [Shimron] Hetmyer, quite a few who came here and not had much of a game; Lhuan-dre Pretorius is another one, Kwena Maphaka is another one. They've been here, they've done the hard yards, they've practiced, they've carried water for the team, and they've really worked as hard as anyone else to support the team in this journey," he added.

Curran also revealed that he had been managing the groin problem throughout the T20 World Cup. "It's an injury that I've kind of been battling with a little bit," he said.

"It has gradually got fractionally worse. I went for a couple of scans and it showed reasonable damage, so I had to make the tough decision. It was hindering me quite a bit," he added.

 
cricket ipl sam curran rajasthan royals kumar sangakkara
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