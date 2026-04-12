Kusal Mendis caught off guard by ‘IPL snub, PSL exit’ question; Peshawar media manager forced to step in mid-presser

Kusal Mendis was in an awkward position after a journalist asked him if he regretted leaving the Pakistan Super League in 2025 for the Indian Premier League's Gujarat Titans. The controversial incident occurred after Peshawar Zalmi's convincing victory against Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Saturday, and Mendis appeared for the post-match press conference.

Kusal Mendis was left in an awkward spot on Saturday.(X)

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The journalist also asked him whether he regretted his decision, as he went unsold at the IPL auction last year. Mendis simply laughed in response as the media manager intervened. Mendis was also adjudged as the Player of the Match after his 48-ball 74, which was key in Peshawar's 76-run victory.

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‘It’s a PSL question, sir'

The journalist asked, “Last year, Kusal, you withdrew from Pakistan Super League to play for Gujarat Titans midway through the tournament, and you cited security concerns. Now, the Pakistan Super League is giving you respect again and they did not pick you again. So, do you have any regret about withdrawing from Pakistan Super League last year?”

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{{^usCountry}} Mendis, who wasn't expecting the question, could only laugh in response. The media manager stepped in and informed that only PSL-related questions can be asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mendis, who wasn't expecting the question, could only laugh in response. The media manager stepped in and informed that only PSL-related questions can be asked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It is a PSL question, sir", the journalist responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a PSL question, sir", the journalist responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After he left PSL 2025 due to security concerns, he joined GT as a temporary replacement for Jos Buttler, earning ₹75 lakh. He played in the Eliminator against MI, but GT lost. He went unsold in the auction last year and has returned to the PSL for its 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After he left PSL 2025 due to security concerns, he joined GT as a temporary replacement for Jos Buttler, earning ₹75 lakh. He played in the Eliminator against MI, but GT lost. He went unsold in the auction last year and has returned to the PSL for its 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

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He has been in hot form this season and leads the PSL 2026 run charts with 241 runs at an average of 60.25. Against Karachi Kings, he smacked 109 off 52 balls.

Defending a target of 174 runs, Peshawar bowled out Lahore for 97 in 17 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Michael Bracewell and Sufiyan Muqeem. Initially, Mendis slammed 74 off 48 balls, packed with five fours and four sixes, as Peshawar posted 173/7 in 20 overs. Peshawar is also at the top of the standings with four wins in five matches (nine points). Meanwhile, Lahore are in sixth position with four points.

In 2025, he left Quetta Gladiators mid-season during the heightened Indo-Pak tensions, which halted both leagues. His IPL tenure with GT was short, and he played only one match. He was criticised for dropping catches in the playoff defeat.

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