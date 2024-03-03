Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Hong Kong, China Under-19 beat Kuwait Under-19 by 33 runs

Edit Profile
    Mar 3, 2024 3:18 PM IST
    Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score, 1st Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024
    Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Highlights :

    First Innings

    null Score - 234/3 in 50.0 overs


    null batting performance
    Taran Laungani 85(138)
    Arya Panjwani 65(104)
    Abdur Rehman 9-43-1
    Janath Jeewanga 7-40-1

    Second Innings

    null Score - 201/9 in 50.0 overs


    null batting performance
    Jay Maheshkumar 77(90)
    Het Hinsu 38(54)
    Paarth Srivastava 8-24-2
    Shayan Puri 10-23-1

    RESULTS1st Semi-FinalBangkok
    HK-U19
    KUW-U19
    HK-U19 beat KUW-U19 by 33 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: There will be no commentary available for this game.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024

    Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Match Details
    1st Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Kuwait Under-19 and Hong Kong, China Under-19 to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

