Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Hong Kong, China Under-19 beat Kuwait Under-19 by 33 runs

Mar 3, 2024 7:02 AM IST

Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Match Details

1st Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Kuwait Under-19 and Hong Kong, China Under-19 to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.