Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Hong Kong, China Under-19 beat Kuwait Under-19 by 33 runs
Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Highlights :
First Innings
Score - 234/3 in 50.0 overs
null batting performance
Taran Laungani 85(138)
Arya Panjwani 65(104)
Abdur Rehman 9-43-1
Janath Jeewanga 7-40-1
Second Innings
Score - 201/9 in 50.0 overs
null batting performance
Jay Maheshkumar 77(90)
Het Hinsu 38(54)
Paarth Srivastava 8-24-2
Shayan Puri 10-23-1
Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: There will be no commentary available for this game.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024
Kuwait Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Match Details
1st Semi-Final of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Kuwait Under-19 and Hong Kong, China Under-19 to be held at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.