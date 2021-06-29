'I went to bathroom to get away from nerve-racking WTC final, it was tough to watch': New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson revealed the last couple of hours of the World Test Championship final was so ‘tough to watch’ that he had to go the bathroom to avoid the noise and stay from the ‘nerve-racking’ moments. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to claim the inaugural WTC title but there were moments in the game when India had put New Zealand under pressure.

Jamieson, who adjudged Player of the Match for picking up 7 wickets – 5 in the first and 2 in the second innings – did not directly specify the moment he was talking about but his words had enough indications to suggest that it was the time when India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had sent back New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway in quick succession.

New Zealand were two down for 44 while chasing 139 in the last session of the WTC final in Southampton.

"It was pretty tough to watch. I actually tried to at times to go to the bathroom where there was no noise to just get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-racking,” Jamieson told Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM according to NZ Herald.

New Zealand’s two most experienced batsmen Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson then put on an unbroken 96-run stand to take them home.

“It was nice to have Kane and Ross out there, two of our greatest ever batters really to calm the nerves and finish the job the way they did," Jamieson said.

The lanky seamer, who dismissed India captain Virat Kohli in both innings of the Test match, said it was the ‘toughest period of Test cricket’ that he has been a part of.

"It was probably the toughest period of cricket I've been a part of, in terms of watching.

"We were sitting inside and actually watching on TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about and I was like 'jeez it's a wicket' or something like that, but it turned out it was just a block or a single,” Jamieson said.

"It was good. Nothing too crazy," Jamieson said about the post-game celebrations. "We just spent time in the changing room and back in the team room. Obviously with the whole Covid situation, there wasn't a whole lot of getting out and about.

"It was just nice, to be fair, to spend time together and enjoy the time together after a couple of years of hard work and a long tour as well. Just to sit back and enjoy each other's company was quite nice," he added.