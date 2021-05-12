'Nothing really pained me more than witnessing the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal,' says L Sivaramakrishnan

Things are not going really well for Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav at the moment. The two bowlers, who became India's prime spin-bowling options across formats at one stage, now continue to find themselves out of contention, owing to their insipid form since last year.

Chahal was not at his best in the T20I series against England, picking only three wickets in three games. He did not feature in any of the three ODIs. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was not a part of the T20 squad, and did not pick any wickets in the two ODIs he played against England.

Also read: Former wicketkeeper names 'premier pace bowler' of India

Chahal also struggled in the IPL 2021 season, picking only 4 wickets in 8 games for RCB before the tournament was suspended. Kuldeep did not play a single match.

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes that Kuldeep and Chahal may have been found out.

"Nothing really pained me more than witnessing the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo was very successful in the early part of their career. Batsmen were not aware of what they were bowling but now they have been found out," Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wrote in a column on cricket.com.

"There are computer analysts with every team to help batsmen study bowlers. They're studying the spinners mainly because a lot of foreign players struggle against the spinners.

To be successful consistently like an Anil Kumble or a Muttiah Muralitharan or a Shane Warne, you have to keep developing different deliveries (variations) as you progress every year in your career," he further wrote.

"I found Kuldeep has become inconsistent with this line and length and Chahal is not adding more variations to his bowling and has become predictable," he added.

Sivaramakrishnan further believes that Rahul Chahar may be considered over Kuldeep and Chahal in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"If the T20 World Cup takes place in India or the UAE, the spinners will have an integral part to play in the middle overs. I think Rahul Chahar has been more impressive than Chahal in the IPL 2021 so far," Sivaramakrishnan said.

"India need somebody with the skill, the mindset, the body language, the heart, and the courage to go for wickets in the middle overs. This is where I think Rahul Chahar impressed me the most.

"I will be happy to be proven wrong if Kuldeep and Chahal do well - they are two outstanding cricketers and have tremendous potential. It is only a matter of application and development in the right way.

"Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will definitely discuss whatever they’ve seen in the IPL and arrive at a decision. But they will definitely look at the situation and the IPL so far, and who can bring more value," he signed off.

Things are not going really well for Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav at the moment. The two bowlers, who became India's prime spin-bowling options across formats at one stage, now continue to find themselves out of contention, owing to their insipid form since last year. Chahal was not at his best in the T20I series against England, picking only three wickets in three games. He did not feature in any of the three ODIs. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was not a part of the T20 squad, and did not pick any wickets in the two ODIs he played against England. Also read: Former wicketkeeper names 'premier pace bowler' of India Chahal also struggled in the IPL 2021 season, picking only 4 wickets in 8 games for RCB before the tournament was suspended. Kuldeep did not play a single match. Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes that Kuldeep and Chahal may have been found out. "Nothing really pained me more than witnessing the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo was very successful in the early part of their career. Batsmen were not aware of what they were bowling but now they have been found out," Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wrote in a column on cricket.com. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Right time for me to leave the game, UK tour will be special: BJ Watling 'One of those guys you will pay to watch': Ambrose is star India batter's fan Former wicketkeeper names 'premier pace bowler' of Indian team 'He's giving you wickets regularly': Prasad says young Ind pacer is 'far ahead' "There are computer analysts with every team to help batsmen study bowlers. They're studying the spinners mainly because a lot of foreign players struggle against the spinners. To be successful consistently like an Anil Kumble or a Muttiah Muralitharan or a Shane Warne, you have to keep developing different deliveries (variations) as you progress every year in your career," he further wrote. "I found Kuldeep has become inconsistent with this line and length and Chahal is not adding more variations to his bowling and has become predictable," he added. Sivaramakrishnan further believes that Rahul Chahar may be considered over Kuldeep and Chahal in India's T20 World Cup squad. "If the T20 World Cup takes place in India or the UAE, the spinners will have an integral part to play in the middle overs. I think Rahul Chahar has been more impressive than Chahal in the IPL 2021 so far," Sivaramakrishnan said. "India need somebody with the skill, the mindset, the body language, the heart, and the courage to go for wickets in the middle overs. This is where I think Rahul Chahar impressed me the most. "I will be happy to be proven wrong if Kuldeep and Chahal do well - they are two outstanding cricketers and have tremendous potential. It is only a matter of application and development in the right way. "Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will definitely discuss whatever they’ve seen in the IPL and arrive at a decision. But they will definitely look at the situation and the IPL so far, and who can bring more value," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON