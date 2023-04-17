Lalchand Rajput back as chairman of MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee

The Mumbai Cricket Association has appointed former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput as the chairman of the Cricket Improvement Committee. Rajput returns to the CIC after a gap of two years, having served as the chairman from 2020-2021.

Lalchand Rajput(BCCI Twitter)

Former Mumbai opener Sahil Kukreja and former India women's team spinner Preeti Dimri are the other members of the three-member CIC.

Rajput, who has served MCA in various capacities including as secretary, was the cricket manager of the Indian team which won the 2007 T20 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

With the CIC in place, within a week’s time MCA will invite applications for the post of the Mumbai team coach and senior selection committee.

CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani registers big win over Vishal Madan

Pankaj Advani was in full flow and earned a big win over Vishal Madan in the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship 2023. Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala, Ishpreet Singh, Sourav Kothari, Dhvaj Haria, Peter Gilchrist and Rob Hall also registered wins.

Results:

Pre-quarterfinals: Pankaj Advani bt Vishal Madan 1101[395, 293, 111, 75]-463[78, 109]; Rupesh Shah bt Sumer Mago 984[155, 399, 83, 102]-399[103]; Dhruv Sitwala Siddharth Parikh 558[112, 258]-455[83, 146]; Ishpreet Singh bt Durga Prasad 821[92, 86, 100]-582[84, 76, 76]; Sourav Kothari bt Loukic Pathare 1179[168, 170, 351, 108]-388[63, 63]; Peter Gilchrist bt V. Subramanian 829[74, 74, 85, 190]-496[97, 71]; Dhvaj Haria Vs Ashok Shandilya 633[106, 81, 138, 118]-561[83, 84, 62]; Rob Hall bt Arun Agrawal 689[102, 75, 105]-513[82].

Nadkarni Cup: Ambernath United-Atlanta FC beat Bank of Baroda in final

Arif Shaikh, Himanshu Patil and Abhijit Taware were on target as Ambernath United-Atlanta FC tamed Bank of Baroda 3-1 in the Nadkarni Cup 2023 final organized by the Mumbai Football Association (MFA). Meanwhile, Rudolf D’Souza netted a hat-trick as Future Soccer Stars charged to a 7-1 win against Soccer A-Z in a First Division match.

Results:

Nadkarni Cup (final): Ambernath United-Atlanta FC 3 (Arif Shaikh, Himanshu Patil, Abhijit Taware) beat Bank of Baroda 1 (Sanket Humbe).

First Div: Future Soccer Stars 7 (Rudolf D’Souza 3, Alex Jena 2, Sanjay Chalavadi, Paritosh Gohil) beat Soccer A-Z 1 (Shahid Qureshi).

Otters Club Open Swimming Championships: Aaryan Bhosale, Aanya Wala adjudged best swimmers

Aaryan Bhosale and Aanya Wala were adjudged the best swimmers, in the men's and women's categories respectively, after record-breaking performances on the final day of the Otters Club’s 36th Open Swimming Championships.

Individual champions :

Men: 1 Aaryan Bhosale (Forest Club), 2 Rudransh Mishra (Khar Gym).

Women: 1 Aanya Wala (Otters), 2 Avantika Chavan (Khar Gym).

Boys U15: 1 Om Satam (Bombay YMCA), 2 Shwet Poojary (Forest Club).

Boys U13: 1 Fateh Chahal (Forest Club), 2 Dhiaan Doshi (Otters ).

Boys U11: 1 Kabir Khubchandani (Khar Gym), 2 Samarth Vikram (Otters).

Boys U9: 1. Satyaveer Khubchandani (Khar Gym), 2 Karamveer Khubchandani (Khar Gym).

Boys U7: 1 Malhar Gitaye (CSMSS), 2 Arha Bhatkar (CSMSS).

Girls U15: 1 Anannya Nayak (Forest Club ), 2 Shruti Swamy (Forest Club).

Girls U13: 1 Saanvi Deshwal (Otters), 2 Nivedita Shah (Otters).

Girls U11: 1 NishtaaShetty (Forest Club ), 2 Tanishi Mazumder (MGSP).

Girls U9 : 1 MannatTripathi (Otters), 2 SakshiVemal (GSC).

Girls U7: 1 Rasya Kopikar (Forest Club), 2 Devika Kharude (MSP).