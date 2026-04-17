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Lalit Modi blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, recalls initial doubts about RR's teen sensation: ‘Is this real?'

Lalit Modi revealed that during Vaibhav Sooryanavshi's debut IPL season in 2025, he initially didn't believe that the youngster was 14.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:14 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Lalit Modi called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'the face of Indian cricket in the future', hailing the teenage Rajasthan Royals opener for his batting skills. The 15-year-old has been in dominant form this season, carrying on his momentum from his debut campaign. In IPL 2026, he is currently seventh in the Orange Cap race and also RR's highest run-scorer, with 200 runs in five matches at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 263.15. The teenager has also registered two half-centuries.

Lalit Modi made a huge prediction about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10, he clobbered 78 runs off 26 balls, packed with eight fours and seven sixes, striking at 300.00. Despite his whirlwind knock, he looked a little disappointed as he missed out on a ton.

Also Read: India’s loss if Shreyas Iyer isn’t made white-ball captain; BCCI risks long-term fallout if reins aren't handed over

‘Is this real or is somebody making this up?’: Lalit Modi

Speaking to Michael Vaughan on Overlap Cricket, Modi revealed that during Sooryanavshi's debut IPL season in 2025, he initially didn't believe that the youngster was 14.

"I can tell you that kid is going to go out there and be the face of Indian cricket in the future. Look at the confidence on the kid’s face. 14 years old! My son is 14… I saw this kid hit, [I thought] ‘Not possible, I am dreaming. It’s not possible that this kid is 14. Seriously?’ I am Googling it, I am calling out people, [asking], ‘Is this real or is somebody making this up?’ And I am getting these messages, and I tell them I am watching. Not once, not twice, this guy has outperformed everybody," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Lalit Modi blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, recalls initial doubts about RR's teen sensation: ‘Is this real?'
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