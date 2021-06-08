Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Lanka Premier League to begin from July 30
cricket

Lanka Premier League to begin from July 30

"The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Health protocols for the 2nd edition of the LPL will be planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health."
PTI | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The Lanka Premier League logo.(Media Release)

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 tournament will be held in a bio-secure environment between July 30 and August 22, the game's governing body in the country said on Tuesday.

"SLC wishes to reiterate that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held during July and August 2021, as earlier announced. Accordingly, the tournament will be held from 30th July to 22nd August 2021," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Health protocols for the 2nd edition of the LPL will be planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health."

The first edition of LPL was held in 2020 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota, with five teams participating in the event.

The inaugural edition was won by Jaffna Stallions, who were led by Thisara Perera.

Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Sudeep Tyagi had participated in the first edition of LPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lpl sri lanka premier league
TRENDING NEWS

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable

Dad surprises step-daughter with new name after adopting her. Watch viral video

Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP