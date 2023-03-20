Lanning's DC thump MI to take top spot

Despite it being a Monday, fans were rushing into the stands at the DY Patil Stadium even an hour after the game had started. There was a near-capacity crowd, as had been the case each time Mumbai Indians took the field in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). However, the MI faithful didn’t get the result they were seeking as Delhi Capitals completed a thumping nine-wicket victory to go atop the standings.

Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Had MI won, they would have finished the league stage at the top of the points table, with one game remaining, and secured a spot in the final. But Meg Lanning’s DC had other ideas and dominated from start to finish.

After winning the toss and restricting MI to 109/8, DC chased down the total in style and finished with 110/1 in just nine overs.

It took just 21 deliveries for the match to move decidedly in Delhi’s favour, with Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues leading the way.

Kapp drew Yastika Bhatia forward by pitching the ball full repeatedly before pulling her length back ever so slightly and getting the left-hander’s outside edge. And off the next ball, the right-arm pacer cleaned up the dangerous Natalie Sciver-Brunt with a beaut of a delivery that cut back in sharply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rodrigues then produced another brilliant catch to send Hayley Matthews packing. Placed at mid-on, she moved quickly to her right and put in a dive to complete the catch with both hands.

Mumbai had been reduced to 10/3 in 3.3 overs and it was always going to be an uphill task from there on. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur didn’t find her rhythm and managed a 26-ball 23. Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong and Amanjot Kaur made contributions down the order but they weren’t nearly enough.

Kapp (2/13), Shikha Pandey (2/21) and Jess Jonassen (2/25) were the standout bowlers for Delhi, with the South African all-rounder earning the player of the match award for her new-ball spell.

In reply, DC were belligerent with the bat throughout their innings. Shafali Verma seemed to have the license to chase every delivery and she did just that. The right-hander shuffled around the crease constantly and smashed six fours and a six in her 15-ball 33.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lanning was off to a brisk start as well and remained unbeaten on 32 off 22. However, it was Alice Capsey who really set the stage on fire. The 18-year-old right-hander from England came all guns blazing at No. 3 and hit five sixes in her unbeaten 38 off 17. Her strokeplay ensured DC finished the chase with 11 overs to spare and overtook MI on the table based on net run-rate.

Both teams will be in action again on Tuesday, which will be the last day of the league stage. While Mumbai will face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been eliminated from the race, Delhi will be up against UP Warriorz – the third team that has qualified.

The scenarios

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are a number of possibilities heading into the matches. If both MI and DC win their respective games, it will come down to NRR to decide the first finalist. If MI lose and UPW defeat DC, all three teams will be tied on 10 points and NRR will decide which teams compete in the eliminator. And if MI lose and DC beat UPW, it will be MI and UPW facing off in the eliminator.

One disadvantage for MI is that they will be playing two matches within 24 hours. After featuring in the evening game on Monday, they will be in action in the day game on Tuesday.