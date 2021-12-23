Lara, Steyn and Muralitharan to be part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's star-studded support staff in IPL 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday announced their new team management ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League. While Tom Moody returned to his role as head coach of the franchise – replacing Trevor Bayliss in the position – there are a number of new faces in the support staff.

Former West Indies captain and batting legend Brian Lara was appointed the batting coach as well as the side's strategic advisor, while Simon Katich succeeded fellow Australian Brad Haddin as assistant coach of Sunrisers.

Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan, meanwhile, retain their roles as bowling and spin-bowling coach respectively. Hemang Badani, meanwhile, is the fielding coach and scout for the upcoming season.

Take a look at Sunrisers' announcement video:

Here is the Sunrisers new team management:

Tom Moody - Head Coach

Simon Katich - Assistant Coach

Brian Lara - Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach

Dale Steyn - Bowling Coach

Muttiah Muralitharan - Spin-bowling and strategic coach

Hemang Badani - Fielding coach and scout

Sunrisers endured their worst-ever season in 2021, where they finished at the bottom of the table with only three wins in 14 games. Moreover, the edition was marred with a controversy surrounding Sunrisers' team management and David Warner, resulting in the opening batter being dropped for a significant part of the tournament.

Warner was eventually released by the franchise ahead of the new season despite a very strong performance in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson as their only overseas player, while Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were retained among the uncapped lot. Surprisingly, the SRH released leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has been one of the side's most consistent performers throughout the past few seasons.

Tom Moody was the Sunrisers' first head coach since the side's maiden season in 2013. He led the SRH to their maiden IPL title in 2013 – under Moody, Sunrisers qualified in the playoffs on four occasions.