Last couple of years has been an incredible journey for me: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan had led India at the Under 19 World Cup in 2016, finishing runners-up to West Indies. After an arduous wait of over four years, Ishan made his India debut in T20Is against the touring England side in March earlier this year and followed it up with the ODI cap against Sri Lanka recently.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 03:28 PM IST
India's Ishan Kishan(ICC)

"Last couple of years has been an incredible journey for me personally, both as a cricketer and an individual," said Ishan in a statement after signing with RISE Worldwide for his global management and marketing representation.

"As I now make the transition to international cricket, I am happy to have the team at RISE Worldwide support me off the field," he added.

Ishan has made the most of the opportunities IPL has provided. The young wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand rose rapidly in the circle with his brand of attacking cricket.

Ishan becomes the eighth cricketer to join RISE Worldwide's ever-growing talent management roster.

The firm will work closely with Ishan on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of his career, except for individual playing contracts.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent Division, RISE Worldwide said, "This is a challenging yet exciting era to grow our talent management division and we are delighted to welcome Ishan Kishan to our world-class talent roster at RISE Worldwide. We now have an 8-member strong talent representation, with two of the most dynamic current cricketers, Suryakumar Yadav and now Ishan on-board with us. Since 2016, we have provided representation and management to our athletes and we believe in working with our clients and partners to bring unmatched experiences," he added.

RISE Worldwide's (formerly IMG-Reliance) talent division has some of the country's most exciting cricket stars in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav and now Ishan Kishan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
ishan kishan
