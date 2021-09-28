Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Last two matches before IPL 2021 playoffs to be played concurrently: BCCI
cricket

Last two matches before IPL 2021 playoffs to be played concurrently: BCCI

“In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," a press release from BCCI read.
PTI |
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:25 PM IST
File image of IPL trophy.(IPL / Twitter)

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual double header with one game starting in the afternoon.

The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

New IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25, Fresh media rights tender cycle to start

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which has recently gone into a merger is expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

ipl
