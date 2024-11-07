'Last year, I stopped liking the game': How chat with Sourav Ganguly changed Team India veteran's retirement decision

Wriddhiman Saha, the veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter, had nearly called time on his illustrious career when he visited Eden Gardens in June. After two years with Tripura, he was ready to bid farewell to the game. However, a heartfelt conversation with former India captain Sourav Ganguly reignited his passion to stay on. Delhi Capitals's mentor Sourav Ganguly reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

The decision to continue wasn’t made lightly, especially given Saha’s ongoing struggles with injuries. "I wasn’t going to play this year, but Sourav Ganguly and my wife pushed me to play and finish with Bengal after two seasons with Tripura," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

For Saha, the attachment to his home state was undeniable, with Ganguly’s words adding a special weight to the decision. “You can say it was because of emotional attachment," Saha explained. It was a moment of loyalty, as the former India skipper convinced him to cap off his career with Bengal, a team where Saha had made his name.

Despite agreeing to return, Saha clarified he would not be participating in the white-ball segment of the domestic season, citing his physical limitations and a desire to allow younger players to step into the spotlight. He also informed Gujarat Titans that he wouldn’t be joining the IPL, preferring to focus exclusively on the Ranji Trophy.

"I’ve been pushing myself for the last year. But because of my body condition and injuries, I won’t be able to play for the full season," he said. With a single-minded focus on the red-ball format, Saha hopes to lead Bengal as far as possible in the Ranji Trophy. "If we do [qualify], I will play till the end of the season, else I’ll finish off at Eden Gardens."

Saha’s time in Tripura proved to be fruitful for the young wicketkeepers who had a chance to step up in his absence, such as Abishek Porel, who earned retention by Delhi Capitals. Saha takes pride in mentoring the next generation, finding solace in seeing others excel. Reflecting on his interactions with upcoming talents, he shared, "Last IPL, Dhruv Jurel spoke to me. Rishabh [Pant] has done it all along when we played together."

'Stopped liking the game last year'

With three more years of cricket following a conversation with India coach Rahul Dravid in 2021, where he was informed he was no longer in the team’s plans, Saha remains appreciative of his journey. "It wasn’t like I got demoralised because of that," he said. "Why did I start playing? Because I like it. Last year, I’d stopped liking the game and planned to leave. After this season, I’m moving on."

As he prepares to close this chapter, Saha is content, hoping to bow out on a high note with Bengal, the state that shaped his early years. "Hopefully we can make the final. If not, I’ll finish off at Eden Gardens," he concluded.