Latif points out ‘main difference’ between India & Pakistan cricket, says 'we aren't preparing coaches scientifically

Indian cricket has seen phenomenal success in the last decade. Team India have won major honours in international cricket in the last 10 years with titles ranging from 50-over World Cup to number-one ranking in Test cricket. India under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have constantly fought for world titles while reaching the pinnacle in ranking in all formats of the game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket team have been in a transitional phase in the last 10 years. Despite winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan haven’t been able to consistently challenge the top teams in the bilateral series. They are now trying to rebuild the squad under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif talked about the differences between the two cricketing nations. Latif said that with IPL being data-driven, India has increased their talent pool. On the other hand, Pakistan haven’t been able to prepare coaches ‘scientifically’ rather than focussing on finding ‘talent from naked eye’.

"After 2010, Indian cricket has been on the rise, while we have been on a decline. We aren't able to prepare our coaches scientifically and believe someone's talent more from their naked eye. IPL has been data-driven in India since 2010 and it has helped them immensely in creating their talent pool. Overseas coaches also helped them a lot," Rashid Latif said.

"The former players, as well as overseas coaches, have helped Indian players develop. That has been one main difference between India and Pakistan. We have appointed former Pakistan players as coaches and not many PSL franchises allow them with their team. This has been a huge problem," Latif concluded.

Team India will now play in the World Test Championship final on June 18th in Southampton against New Zealand.