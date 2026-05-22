LBW without ball hitting pad: Umpiring howler leaves Nepal batter livid, sparks outrage – Watch

Drama in the second ODI between Nepal and USA during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu. An umpiring mishap cost Nepal captain Rohit Paudel his wicket, as he was adjudged LBW without the ball even striking his pad or his body.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel is given LBW in contentious circumstances vs USA.(Screengrab)

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The incident occurred in the first innings of the match, with Nepal batting first up. The hosts were cruising on 194/2 in the 38th over, a platform set for a really big score. Paudel himself was set on 46, batting well and seeking to push his team towards an insurmountable total. He tried to play a fine sweep off off-spinner Milind Kumar, but was only able to get glove on it, rolling backwards to the wicketkeeper.

A quick USA appeal turned out to be enough, as the standing umpire’s finger went up almost immediately. Replays confirmed that while impact was largely adjacent to the stumps, it was fairly clear that the ball struck the glove and dropped right to the floor.

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{{^usCountry}} Paudel was left absolutely furious, and in disbelief. In a total rage, he swung his bat in anger, and then did so once again as he began to walk off due to their being no review system in this match. Paudel seemed to demonstrate towards the umpire that he had made contact with the ball, either high on his bat or with his glove, and then also proceeded to punch his bat in anger as he fumed off the field. Nepal's qualification at stake {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paudel was left absolutely furious, and in disbelief. In a total rage, he swung his bat in anger, and then did so once again as he began to walk off due to their being no review system in this match. Paudel seemed to demonstrate towards the umpire that he had made contact with the ball, either high on his bat or with his glove, and then also proceeded to punch his bat in anger as he fumed off the field. Nepal's qualification at stake {{/usCountry}}

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The anger of Paudel was easy to understand – the League 2 is a pathway to the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifiers, with the top four from this eight-team league heading to the next round, where the can compete for a spot in the World Cup finals in South Africa.

Nepal are currently in fifth place, and playing catch up with the teams ahead of them to make the cut-off. Failing to finish in the top 4 would send them to the Qualifier Playoff, which adds another step and another roadblock on the way to a WC appearance for the Nepal team which impressed earlier at this year’s T20 World Cup.

Nepal nonetheless worked their way to 317/8 in the first innings, and have USA in trouble by triggering a collapse to leave them at 94/6 in the chase. The teams are currently competing in a tri-series in Kirtipur, with Scotland being the third team involved: hosts Nepal have beaten each of their opponents once, with one loss to Scotland, but will be keen to end with a win.

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