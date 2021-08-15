Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Leader. Legend. Inspiration': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced international retirement
'Leader. Legend. Inspiration': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced international retirement

While fans were hoping to see him at the T20 World Cup last year, the pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed, and on August 15th, Dhoni announced his international retirement.
Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains of the modern era. During his reign as captain, India went on to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, which was followed by the ODI World Cup win in 2011 in India.

History was created two years later, as Dhoni led the team to a Champions Trophy win in England, becoming the first-ever captain to have won all three ICC trophies - a record he still holds to date.

 

But like every great cricketer, Dhoni's international career had to come to an end at some point, and while fans were hoping to see him at the T20 World Cup last year, the pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed, and on August 15th, Dhoni announced his international retirement, while he was at the Chennai Super Kings camp before the start of IPL 2020 season.

To earmark the anniversary of his retirement day, the BCCI posted a special message for 'captain cool'. In a tweet, the BCCI wrote: "Leader. Legend. Inspiration. #OnThisDay last year, #TeamIndia great @msdhoni announced his retirement from international cricket."

In his career, Dhoni played 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.1. He also played 350 ODIs scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6. Dhoni also featured for India in 98 T20Is, in which he scored 1.617 runs at an average of 37.6.

