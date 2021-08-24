'Leaders have to show their vulnerability as well': Hogg explains how Kohli is setting an example even in a poor patch

India skipper Virat Kohli is not having the best of time in England so far. In the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against the hosts, the modern-day great has only scored 62 runs in three innings, a patch that includes no fifty-plus score and a golden duck. However, and contrary to the popular belief of this being a bad omen for the visitors, Brad Hogg is seeing this in a more positive light.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, former Australia spinner Hogg remarked that even though Kohli is not scoring as well as he is known for, he is still not shying away from showing his vulnerabilities. He also added that through this, he is setting an example for the rest of the team.

"Leaders have to show their vulnerability as well, and Virat Kohli has been doing that with his little lack of form or the tough run he's had as of late. He's not shying back from it. He's getting out there and he realizes that he is in it and he's working on it. And what that does, it creates that environment where the youngsters see it from their leaders and they feel comfortable to go in there and follow their leader," commented Hogg.

Moreover, former leg-spinner Hogg also added that Delhi-born Kohli is creating an environment of excellence where every second is valuable.

"He's creating an environment of excellence, where there is a lot of discipline, there's a clean environment there, and when you're on the training track there is no wasted time - every second is valuable time to hone your skills and make sure you're right for the game. Virat Kohli doesn't expect players to do what he won't or can't do."

The third India-England Test starts on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.