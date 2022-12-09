Led by World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu, former students extend help to coach Hemu Dalvi

Former cricketers of Jhunjhunwala College extended support to their guru Hemu Dalvi, who in his 35 years of coaching there produced four Test and 40 Ranji Trophy players and nurtured them to not only become good cricketers but also human beings.

Over the last four-five months, Dalvi had been suffering from kidney disease which requires him to undergo dialysis three times a day. Upon hearing this, Balwinder Singh Sandhu—his former pupil who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team—took the initiative along with ex-Ranji players Ravi Thakker, Arvind Dhuri, Pramod Satam, Manoj Gatti, Uday Keluskar and Usha Mukundan to come together and extend help to their coach. Around 50-55 former students then chipped in with support as well.

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Tamil Nadu take honours in drawn game against Mumbai

The Mumbai-Tamil Nadu Group C match of the Vijay Merchant Trophy ended in a draw on Thursday with Tamil Nadu taking the first innings lead at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Mumbai bowlers restricted Tamil Nadu to 179/6 on the third day as Dev Damania and Kavya Gori picked up two wickets apiece. But with Mumbai being bundled out for 126 on Wednesday responding to the opposition's first innings total of 252, Tamil Nadu earned the vital lead.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 252 & 179/6 in 89 overs (P Kush Bardia 41; Abhinav Kannan 36*; Dev Damania 2/29, Kavya Gori 2/54) vs Mumbai 126

Women's One Day Trophy: Mumbai down Chandigarh

A five-wicket haul from Zeal Dmello and a half-century by Sanika Chalke ensured Mumbai beat Chandigarh by seven wickets in their Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

After Dmello's 5/25 restricted Chandigarh to 143/9 in 50 overs, a 92-run stand for the second wicket between Chalke (52, 58b) and opener Sadhvi Sanjay (41, 64b) took Mumbai home with a little over 20 overs to spare.

Brief scores: Chandigarh 143/9 in 50 overs (Deepti Walia 35; Zeal Dmello 5/25, Nirmiti Rane 2/25) lost to Mumbai 147/3 in 29.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 52, Sadhvi Sanjay 41) by 7 wickets

Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy: Siddhant hits ton for Lalchand Rajput XI

Varun Lavande and Siddhant Singh slammed centuries as Lalchand Rajput XI posted a mammoth 672/9 declared against Dilip Vengsarkar XI on the second day of their Under-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy match.

Brief scores: Lalchand Rajput XI 672/9d (including 74 penalty runs) in 112.1 overs (Varun Lavande 140, Siddhant Singh 130, Santosh Gurav 94) vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI 138 for no loss in 36 overs (Akshat Jain 67 batting, Sagar Chhabria 64 batting); Chandrakant Pandit XI 472 in 130 overs (Jayesh Pokhare 145; Shashwat Jagtap 3/49) vs Jahangir Pithawala XI 133/2 in 34 overs (Japjeet Singh Randhawa 92)

